MAGISTRATE FINDS AMB. MWAMBA WITH A CASE TO ANSWER



Lusaka-Monday, 30th September, 2024



The Lusaka Magistrate Court has found former ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel Mwamba, with a case to answer.



In this matter, Mwamba was charged with one count of assault on a Police Officer.



It was alleged that Mwamba, on June 14, 2023, in Lusaka, assaulted number 14598, Detective Inspector Simwenda Steven, an officer of the Zambia Police Service in the due execution of his duty.



But in his ruling, whether Mwamba has a case to answer or not, Magistrate Trevor Kasanda said the prosecution had raised issues that he need to clear or disprove.



The matter was adjourned to 4&5th November, 2024 for Mwamba to provide defence.