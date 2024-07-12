MAGISTRATE HAMAUNDU THROWS ACC TO THE CURVE, REFUSES TO ALLOW THEM SNEAK A PROPERTY THAT IS NOT PART OF THE INDICTMENT INTO HER COURT.

Courageous Lusaka Magistrate Fides Hamaundu yesterday refused ACC lead prosecutor Daniel Ngwira and the state to sneak into her court a case/property that is not part of the initial indictment.

Magistrate Hamaundu warned the ACC and the State against making any further attempts to sneak matters into her court that were not part of the indictment and have not even been pleaded for.

The Magistrate equally declined to allow the state to move the court to the property being Hon Bowman Lusambo’s residence in Chamba Valley stating that moving the court is of no consequence as the property is not under question which makes the application irrelevant.

Yesterday, the state unknowingly exonerated Hon Bowman Lusambo and his wife Nancy when they told the court that Mrs Lusambo paid $183,000 US Dollars to Silverest Gardens in Chongwe which amount she got from her husband to purchase four houses after having earlier told the court that Hon Lusambo legally earned not less than k9 million from government for the duration he spent serving as Minister.

After giving the court the above figures, ACC lead prosecutor Daniel Ngwira and his cohorts realized that they had tanked their own case and began making attempts to sneak in a matter that was not pleaded for which attempt was vigorously rejected by magistrate Fides Hamaundu.

According to ACC revelations to the court of how Hon Lusambo earned not less than 9 million kwacha during the time he served as Minister, it means that he is more than capable of buying way more than 4 houses in Silverest gardens if 4 of them could cost $183,000 US dollars.

Upon this realization, ACC made their attempt which ended in a catastrophic rein of embarrassment for them as alert Magistrate Hamaundu without mincing any of her solid words set them straight by refusing to allow them continue with their unprofessional conduct and maneuvers.

