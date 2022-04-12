By Darius Choonya

The Lusaka Magistrate court has thrown out an application by former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and his wife Nancy not to be tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Court.

Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu says the couple’s application lacks merit.

Magistrate Hamaundu says the judiciary does not focus on who has committed an offence but the nature of the offence and the impact on society.

In this matter, the couple wanted the lower court to determine whether the decision to try them before the specialized Economic and Financial Crimes Court is discriminatory.

They also wanted the High Court to determine whether the establishment of the specialized court does not violate the process of the law under article 11 of the Zambian constitution.

With this ruling by the court, trial is expected to proceed before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court on May 17, 2022.

Meanwhile, the ruling has been made in the absence of Mr. Lusambo who is reportedly unwell.

His lawyer Makebi Zulu and wife Nancy were however present before court.