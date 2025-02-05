Magistrate Masoja Issues Bench Warrant Against Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The case in which Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba is charged with an offence of alleged disorderly conduct at the Police Station came up today before Magistrate Amy Masoja.

Mwamba’s two sureties informed the court that he was still in the United States and that his return was delayed as he had dislocated his left shoulder while playing a sports game.

Magistrate Amy Masoja issued a bench warrant to be returned on 26th February 2024.

She also threatened to discharge the police bond if he did not return before court.

Mwamba is jointly charged with Jacqueline Chopa, 49, Gideon Tolopa, 42, and Gift Kachingwe, 32 before Lusaka Magistrate Hon. Amy Masoja.