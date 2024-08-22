MAGISTRATE REFERS TO NAWAKWI CASE AS ‘SPECIAL’



August 22, 2024…Lusaka



There was a near protest by Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi when Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga refused to adjourn the matter for 30 days and called the case as ‘special’.



But when defence lawyer Tresford Chali realized what Magistrate Wishimanga had just said that the matter was a ‘special case’ he responded by saying that he did not know that Nawakwi’s case was treated as such however, the Magistrate again responded that there was nothing like special case.



The defense lawyers asked for a 30 day adjournment period because the FDD leader is supposed to travel for medical attention abroad.



Nawakwi, the country’s first woman Minister of Finance Zambia under the MMD administration of late second republican President Dr Frederick Chiluba, almost stood up when she heard Magistrate Wishimanga referring to her case as ‘special’.



She was only restrained by one of her lawyers, Chifumu Banda SC.



This is in a matter where the FDD leader is facing one count of seditious practices.



It is alleged that Nawakwi suggested that the government was involved in the disappearing of Petauke Central Independent lawmaker Jay Jay Banda.



When the matter came up for continued trial, the state witness on stand Kelvin Kandela was shown different video materials.



However, the matter was eventually adjourned to October 4,2024.



Credit@Mbili Reports