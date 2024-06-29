MAGISTRATE REFUSES TO ADJOURN MUNIR ZULU’S DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST IN WHICH CHARLES MILUPI AND SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE HAVE SUED HIM

LUSAKA chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili yesterday refused to adjourn a case in which Lumezi lawmaker Munir Zulu is accused of defaming two Cabinet ministers.

Zulu is alleged to have claimed that Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane and Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi each received US$250,000 in bribes.

He claimed the duo corruptly received US$250,000 through bank transfer from an unknown company. Zulu also alleged that Road Development Agency board chairperson Mulchand Kuntawala corruptly sent US$150,000 to Mr Milupi, two days before the appointment of the former.

When the case was called yesterday, defence lawyer Boniface Chiwala informed the court that his colleague, Nkula Botha, had a predicament.

By Daily Mail.