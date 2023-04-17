MAGISTRATE WARNS AMOS CHANDA…WILL REVOKE BAIL IF YOU CONTINUE TO ABSCOND

Former State House Press Aide AMOS CHANDA has been warned that he risks having his bail revoked if he continues to abscond trial in the matter where he is charged with destroying evidence.

Lusaka Resident Magistrate IREEN WISHIMANGA issued the warning this morning, following Mr. CHANDA’s absence from court, when his case came up.

Magistrate WISHIMANGA has since adjourned the case to April 19, 2023 after the application by the State to do so.

This is in a matter where Mr. CHANDA who served as Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations under President EDGAR LUNGU, is charged with two counts of destroying evidence.

In count one it is alleged that Mr. CHANDA, on dates unknown, but between May 12, 2020 and October 01, 2022, together with others unknown stole a case record number CRMP/001/2020, the property of the Government of Zambia.

And in count two, it is alleged that Mr. CHANDA between the dates under review, acting with other persons , willfully destroyed case record number CRMP/001/2020, knowing that the same might be required as evidence in judicial proceedings.