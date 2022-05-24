MAGISTRATE WHO FREED CHITOTELA OF CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS TRANSFERRED

The principal resident Magistrate who discharged former minister of tourism and arts Ronald Chitotela OF CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS on the basis that the latter had entered into a consent agreement with the Anti-Corruption Commission, has been transferred with immediate effect.

Magistrate Jenipher Bwalya who was handling political, financial and economic crimes cases announced her transfer in court this afternoon when she adjourned some cases, stating that her time was up to deliberate on the court cases as she had received a letter of transfer.

Magistrate Bwalya who seemed stressed when she broke the news, did not disclose where she has been transferred to, but sources within the judiciary say she has been moved to Mansa.

Following the development, the Lusaka based Magistrate has since started refereeing some cases to the Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalicha for re- allocation.

Ms Bwalya was also handling the PF’s Rapheal Nakacinda’s defamation of the president case, Joseph Malanji’s suspected corruption case, and Former Secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba’s suspected corruption case respectively.

(Spring24 TV)