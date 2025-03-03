MAGISTRATE WONDERS WHY MOST MARRIAGES DON’T LAST WHEN BOTH PARTNERS HAVE PREEXISTING CHILDREN



By Mazombwe Banda



I DON’T know why marriages, when both partners have a child already, don’t last, says Magistrate Harriet Mulenga.





She said this in a matter in which a 44-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Chaisa compound dragged her husband to court for failure to buy her clothes, lotion, food, and for not protecting her against “mistreatment” by her four stepchildren.





Miriam Tonga claims that Pension Zulu, a pastor at a Pentecostal church, simply watches when his children are insulting her, and he tells her, “they are orphans, their mother died, you are alive, don’t scold them”.





She lamented that his children say words like: “uchoke pano, sitikufuna ise, siwenzepo pamane bamai bathu benze kumanga nyumba (you should vacate this place, we don’t want you, you were not there when our mother was building this house).”





But Zulu, 48, said he was shocked that she took him to court for divorce despite the fact that he loves her…



News diggers