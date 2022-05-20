MAGISTRATE’S COURT ADJOURNS SINE DIE MILINGO’S POSSESSION OF PROPERTY CASE AFTER CONCOURT STAYED CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS AGAINST HIM

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has adjourned sine die a case in which former KCM Liquidator Milingo Lungu is charged with possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

This is because of the Constitutional Court’s ruling which stayed criminal proceedings against Mr. Lungu pending hearing of a case involving the alleged immunity which was given to him.

In the case before the Constitutional court Mr. Lungu has argued that he cannot be prosecuted for matters relating to KCM because he was granted immunity.

When the matter came up Defence Lawyer Sakwiba Sikota informed the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that it cannot hear the matter in the face of the ruling by the Constitutional court.

In his ruling Magistrate Stanford Ngobola adjourned the matter pending the outcome of the Constitutional court case.