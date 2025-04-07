Magistrates Court has handed Munir Zulu 12 months imprisonment with hard labour!





..Munir Zulu sentenced to 12months imprisonment…





Lusaka chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has sentenced Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament, Hon. Munir Zulu to 12 months imprisonment.





This is after he found Zulu guilty of defaming Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane, Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development Charles Milupi and Road Development Agency board chairperson Mulchand Kuntawala.





Zulu had accused the trio of receiving $250,000 bribe as inducement to award the tender for the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway.