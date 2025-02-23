Magoye Farmers have begun selling their maize fields to buyers

FARMERS IN MAGOYE SELLING MAIZE FIELDS WARNED OF FOOD SECURITY RISKS

Some farmers in Musuma area of Magoye constituency have begun selling their maize fields to buyers.

Cornwell Mweemba told Byta FM that farmers are receiving payment for unharvested maize, with some using the funds to purchase food for their families.

Mweemba warned that the trend will negatively impact household food security, emphasizing the need for interventions.

He urged the government and civic leaders to implement measures that will enhance food security at the household level.

Mazabuka District Commissioner Oliver Mulomba advised farmers against selling maize from their fields, stressing the importance of ensuring sufficient food for their families.