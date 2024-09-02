Mahama Will Win Power But Something Will Happen To His Running Mate – Prophet Predicts

A Ghanaian prophet, Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, has made a prediction regarding the upcoming 2024 elections, suggesting that former President John Dramani Mahama is poised to return to power.

Prophet Elbernard, who claims to have received this vision repeatedly over the past few years, believes that Mahama is destined for a political comeback. However, the prophet also warned of a potential misfortune that could affect the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential ticket.

In his prophetic message, Prophet Elbernard mentioned that while Mahama is set to regain the presidency, there is a looming tragedy involving the Vice Presidential candidate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang. He indicated that something significant and unfortunate might occur, impacting her role in the election.

This prophecy has drawn attention, especially as Ghana approaches the critical 2024 elections, with many followers of the prophet keenly observing how these predictions might unfold.