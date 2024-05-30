MAIKO ZULU DENOUNCES TRIBAL TALK

Reggae Artist and Human Rights Activist Maiko Zulu says Lawmakers who issue tribal remarks deserve to be booted out of the National Assembly for promoting disunity among Zambians.

Speaking in an Interview with Byta FM Zambia News on Tuesday morning, Zulu said it is unfortunate that some politicians are determined to divide the nation for personal political gain.

Zulu explained that constituents whose representatives are found liable for promoting national division should be the first to call for their resignation before severe damage is caused.

He has warned that if perpetrators of tribalism are not brought to book and punished the country may lose some lives in the run-up to the 2026 general election.

And Human Rights Activist Gabriel Phiri has equally condemned tribalism.

Phiri said the tribal remarks by Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu and his Mfuwe Counterpart Maureen Mabonga do not befit their status in the society.

Phiri said no one should be let free for promoting division among Zambians as the vice has the potential to set the country on fire if left unchecked.

