MAIKO ZULU HAPPY WITH KATELE KALUMBA’S RELEASE FROM PRISON

RENOWNED Zambian Reggae Artist and Activist, Maiko Zulu, has welcomed the release from incarceration, former Finance Minister in the Movement for Multi-party Democracy Administration, Dr. Katele Kalumba, on medical grounds.

Zulu tells Byta FM Zambia News that the pardoning of Kalumba was deserving, saying, just like any citizen, the former Minister, who was jailed on corruption related charges in 2022, is a human being before anything else.

He however states that the same courtesy be shown to regular individuals serving jail terms and are ailing due to sickness.

Kalumba was on 1st August, 2023, alongside three others, released from Lusaka Central Prison owing to a heart condition which has seen him visit medical facilities frequently.

He was serving a five year Jail Sentence with other two Ministry of Finance Officials convicted of diverting public funds.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9