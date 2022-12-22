Maiko Zulu Is Worried About Failure By The President HH To Declare Assets

Maiko Zulu



A SMALL MATTER OF NATIONAL INTEREST

When leaders fail to declare their assets when they assume power, they become no different from those they succeed.

It worries me as a citizen not knowing how much my President was worth at the time of assuming the Presidency. While some will argue that he was already rich before becoming President, I see that as the more reason why citizens need to know what he’s worth so that we do not assume otherwise after his tenure is over.

The current ACC Board Chairman Musa Mwenye did on several occasions in the past call for a lifestyle audit for public leaders. I hope Counsel can use his position now to remind our Head of State of the importance of citizens knowing the value of his assets.

The fundamentals we demanded of the previous regime remain the same we demand of the current and future ones. The love we have for our leaders should never make us blind from the wrong things they may be doing. Precedent lays the foundation for subsequent actions.

TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised