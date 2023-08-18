MAIKO ZULU THINKS POVERTY HAS WORSENED MU NEW DAWN

HUMAN Rights Activist, Maiko Zulu, says the cost of living under the two years of President Hakainde Hichilema’s Administration has gone from bad to worse.

Zulu tells Byta FM Zambia News in an interview that the United Party for National Development-UPND led government has lost reality on the ground on how citizens, especially the underprivileged, are now completely failing to afford decent meals due to the high cost of living.

He attributes some of the hardships the country is facing to the conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund-IMF in their debt restructuring package, adding that government has little say and control over what is pertaining.

Zulu says it is for this reason that some people are comparing and saying that the cost of living during Edgar Lungu’s administration was more bearable.

Earlier, a Traditional Leader from Choma District had compared the high mealie meal prices across the country to the discriminatory policy of apartheid which was used in South Africa in the colonial era.

Philemon Nachandwe who is Headman Hamalijikila, explained that the common citizen has been priced out and enslaved by the high cost of mealie meal which he feels is government induced owing to the expensive cost of production in the maize chain.

He appealed to government to consider the plight of citizens and not only farmers who are seemingly one of the few beneficiaries to the high cost of maize.

Nachandwe said President Hakainde Hichilema was voted into office on the basis of his promises to fix the economy and lower the cost of living, contrary to what is currently obtaining.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9