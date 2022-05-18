Maina Soko Hospital Records History with 3 Brain Surgeries in One Day

History was made yesterday when the UTH Neurosurgery team was able to accomplish a very rare feat: Conducting 3 brain tumor operations in one day. Two operations happened at the UTH and one major surgery was conducted at Maina Soko.



The list for people waiting for brain tumor surgery runs close to a hundred mainly due to lack of time and operating space. But this may be history due to the fact that the Maina Soko hospital has graciously allowed us to perform Neurosurgery operations in their Ultra-modern infrastructure. Thank you so much to the management team for opening the doors to every Zambian.



Neurosurgery operations are costly and need adequate funding. I am confident that with sufficient funding through NHIMA, the majority of the patients, some of whom have waited for surgery for a long time may be able to recieve the much needed assistance quickly.



In the pictures below Dr Arnold Zenzele Bhebhe and Misozi M Lufungulo with anaesthetist Dr Sipuka doing their miracle at Maina Soko hospital, while concurrently, Dr Ali Ilunga, Wilmot Sinyangwe, Doc Esk Katambo and Ray Hazunga operate at UTH. All the patients have woken up well. We bless the Lord.