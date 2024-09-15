MAINA SOKO MILITARY HOSPITAL WASHES HANDS OFF LEAKED CONFIDENTIAL DOCUMENT



By Joy Nyambe



Maina Soko Medical Centre has disassociated itself from the leak of a confidential document making rounds on social media.



Hospital Administrator VIOLET CHIMANDA says the institution is conducting a full internal investigation and will take appropriate measures against those behind the unethical behavior that breaches confidentiality.



Colonel CHIMANDA underscores that patient privacy is a core value at Maina Soko Medical Centre, saying such unethical behavior violates the rights of its patients.



CREDIT: ZNBC