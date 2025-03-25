MAINA SOKO SURGEONS HIT ANOTHER SUCCESS



By Buffalo Reporter



Lusaka



A team of medical doctors at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka has successfully removed a bullet lodged in the “chest” of a 16-year-old boy, who has lived with copper metal for five years.





The boy from Nkabika Compound in Mazabuka district, Southern Province, was hit by a stray bullet in 2020 during the gassing incidences that rocked some parts of the country.



The surgery was conducted by a professional team of Surgeons and volunteers and Doctors led by Dr Michael Mbambiko, a consultant General Surgeon at Maina Soko Medical Centre.





Dr Mbambiko described the boy’s situation as a miracle because the bullet did not affect any vital organs in his body. “It’s actually a miracle that the bullet did not affect any vital organs.

The bullet ended up in the axilla,” he said.



Dr Mbambiko said Commander Zambia Army, Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele facilitated for the boy to undergo surgery after his story was shared on Diamond TV.





The boy’s mother, Mrs Charity Hanyaanga expressed gratitude to the Zambia Army Command and Maina Soko Medical Centre for successfully operating on her son.



Mrs Hanyaanga said the past five years with her son having a bullet in his body were filled with anxiety and uncertainty.





Before the surgery, the boy told the Buffalo Reporter that the bullet affected his daily life as he could not play soccer with other children, and his dreams of joining the military were shattered.





He expressed gratitude to the Zambia Army Commander for showing interest in his story and finding a permanent solution.



The surgery began at precisely 14:48 and concluded at 16:00.



Dr Mbambiko described the surgery as successful and that the boy is under observation and will be discharged any day this week.