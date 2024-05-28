Maina Soko to take Hon Jay Jay Banda to a Psychiatrist for examination after finding him with no internal or external injuries – Gen Dr Levy Muchemwa
Maina Soko to take Hon Jay Jay Banda to a Psychiatrist for examination after finding him with no internal or external injuries – Gen Dr Levy Muchemwa
Uko!
Drama at it’s best!
Even the doubting Thomases now believe Laura Miti’s statement about this script.
Those who do not believe that this was all schemed have just chosen not to because they are beneficiaries of kasaka ka ndalama