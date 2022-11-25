MAINTENANCE WORKS ON THE GREAT EAST ROAD SECTION BETWEEN LUSAKA AND LUANGWA BRIDGE

The Road Development Agency (RDA) is undertaking maintenance works on the Great East road from the Airport road in Lusaka to Luangwa bridge.

The works from Airport road to Kamilulu market are being carried out by the Agency under Force Account.

The scope of works on the 90 kilometers stretch involves:

1. Pothole cutting and shaping;

2. Haulage of gravel, aggregates and bitumen;

3. Backfilling potholes with stabilised gravel;

4. Compaction of stabilised gravel; and

5. Sealing of potholes with cold mix.

The works are on-going with overall physical progress is at 30%.

As for the Periodic Maintenance works on the section between Kamilulu market and Luangwa bridge, physical progress achieved is 20 %.

The works on the 130 kilometers stretch are being carried out by Buildcon Investments Limited.

The scope of works includes:

1. Reconstruction of selected sections;

2. Resurfacing of reconstructed sections with asphalt wearing course;

3. Pothole cutting and shaping;

4. Haulage of gravel, aggregates and bitumen;

5. Backfilling potholes with stabilised gravel;

6. Compaction of stabilised gravel;

7. Sealing of potholes with asphalt; and

8. Ancillary works.