Major early lead for President Rajoelina in Madagascar election

Madagascar’s current President, Andry Rajoelina, is winning by a lot in the election that happened last Thursday. Some parties refused to participate in the election. They have counted votes from 37% of the polling stations by Sunday evening.

President Rajoelina is winning with 62. 4%, followed by Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko with 12. 2% and former president Marc Ravalomanana with 11. 2%

In the places where people voted, Madagascar’s electoral commission said that 43% of eligible voters have voted.

Some people who dropped out of the presidential race say that fewer people voted because they told voters not to participate in the election.

“The elections in Madagascar didn’t meet the democratic standards because the participation rate was the lowest in the country’s history,” said opposition politician Hajo Andrianainarivelo after the vote on Thursday.

Before the election, there was a lot of confusion and disorder. 10 out of 12 opposition presidential candidates refused to participate in the election because they couldn’t stop Mr. Rajoelina from running for president due to his dual French citizenship.