Alexander Nkosi
Major investment pledges from the Presidential trip to China:
1️⃣ China Non-Ferous Metals Mining Company will invest USD600 million in Luanshya copper mine .
2️⃣ USD400 million investment to increase production at Chambishi Copper mine operated by Non-Ferous Corporation Africa PLC.
3️⃣ USD200 million Sinometals investment.
4️⃣ USD800 million investment in wind and solar plant.
5️⃣ USD290 million investment in car battery production.
6️⃣ USD450 million investment in solar generation plants.
7️⃣ USD715 million investment in a metal processing and manufacturing Industrial park. This will include electric vehicle batteries manufacturing.
8️⃣ Irrigation dams in 4 Provinces