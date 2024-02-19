Major platinum producer cuts thousands of jobs in SA

Anglo American Platinum, the world’s largest producer of the precious metal, plans to cut thousands of jobs at its mines in South Africa.

The cuts come a year after the company’s profits slumped by 71%.

On Monday, Anglo American said it was embarking on a restructuring that could affect about 3,700 South African jobs – that’s 17% of its workforce in the country.

The restructuring decision “has not been taken lightly”, Anglo American CEO Craig Miller was quoted by Reuters as saying.

“It’s very much a last resort, not least as we recognise the unemployment challenges in South Africa and the socio-economic impact that the proposed restructuring may have on our people and the communities we are part of.”