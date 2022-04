BREAKING NEWS

VETERAN politician and former MMD Secretary General, Major Richard KACHINGWE Rtd has rejoined the UPND at Palankoto in Lukutu ward of Lubansenshi Constituency in Luwingu District.

Major Kachingwe was welcomed by party Secretary General, Batuke IMENDA who was in the area drumming up support for UPND candidate Peter CHANDA.

The ruling party re-adopted Mr Chanda, a youth who won the petition against PF in the 2021 Local Government elections.

