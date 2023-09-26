MAKE PUBLIC AND ACCESSIBLE AN OFFICIAL REPORT ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2023 NATIONAL BUDGET – GOVT URGED

…and asked to increase budgetary allocation towards agriculture in 2024 National Budget..

The Small scale Farmers Development Agency SAFADA has underscored the importance of government making an official report on the 2023 National budget public and accessible to all Zambians.

SAFADA Executive Director Boyd Moobwe tells the New Dawn Newspaper that this must be done to ensure citizens know what the successes and failures have been in implementing this year’s budget.

“It is important that Government gives an official financial report on how the national budget for 2023 was spent before announcement for the new year.” Mr Moobwe said.

He said farmers and the general public must be made to understand the national budget and budget expenditure for the citizens as to be well informed.

And Mr Moobwe has also urged government to increase budget allocation to the agriculture sector from K32.1 Billion to K45 Billion for Economic affairs in particular.

“An increased allocation for agricilture at K30 Billion towards agricilture production, Marketing and investment prospects and possiblities to contribute towards addressing the social and economic challenges facing the nationl economy.” Mr. Moobwe added.

He has further appealed to government to rethink the proposed comprehensive agricilture transformation support program and the proposed farm Blocks but come up with sustainable agriculture policy direction and policy framework that will engage zambans into Economic production cycles.

“The plans to introduce an open window of public loans require further consultation in order to engage the 18 million zambans to veture in Economic affairs as a means to compliment Government efforts in fixing the economy of this country.” Mr Moobwe said.