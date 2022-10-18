MAKEBI AND TUTWA SMILING ALL THE WAY TO THE BANK

TWO former Patriotic Front lawmakers pushed two lawyers Makebi Zulu and Tutwa Ngulube to chase one appeal after the other in order to force their way on the ballot in the parliamentary by-elections.

But there is ZERO fresh nominations for Kabushi, Kwacha Constituencies because by-election will go ahead, rules Constitution Court!

Former South African President, Nelson Mandela once said, ” I don’t lose. Either I win or learn.”

Can the duo, Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji deduce anything from Mandela’s mind and spirit?

Absolutely not!

Meanwhile, Makebi and Tutwa are working on their respective legal bills, and come Wednesday morning, they will be smiling all the way to the bank.

Soon, Bowman and Joe’s deep pockets will have holes caused by ‘smart’ legal bills.

Singing off, “the law within myself.”

Aswell K Mwalimu

Checkmate