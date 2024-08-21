MAKEBI DIDN’T DROP ME, I REMOVED HIM AS MY LAWYER – LUSAMBO
Lusambo says he is the one who requested to part ways with Makebi Zulu’s law firm in one of the court cases where they were representing him.
On Monday, Makebi Zulu Advocates withdrew from representing Lusambo and his wife, Nancy, in a matter where the pair is charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, saying the decision was on professional grounds.
Commenting on the matter in an interview yesterday, Lusambo said he made that decision because he is the one paying legal fees and wants good results in the end. “It’s a matter of preference to the client’s side.
CREDIT: News Diggers
Good results start with good deeds
You can’t expect good results after stealing money and butter coating and openly and shamelessly begging for acceptance in the ruling party.
You stole, period. With or without Makebi Zulu justice will prevail. The ruling party does not control judges.
Noted.The illusion given was that friends and Lawyers have abandoned you.It is very good to clarify certain situations.
He is expelling himself from PF and joining the big boys in UPND. The going rate is much higher there !!!