MAKEBI ZULU CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF CHIEF JUSTICE DR MALILA

MAKEBI CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF CHIEF JUSTICE DR MALILA



MAKEBI Zulu has called for the immediate resignation of the Chief Justice Dr Mumba Malila because he is the weakest link on the continued assault of the Judiciary by President Hakainde Hichilema.



Mr Zulu, one of Zambia’s renowed lawyer has called on Chief Justice Dr Malila to man up and take charge of the Judiciary and resist the pressure from the executive that he said was determined to kill Zambia’s constitutional democracy.



“I have great respect for the Chief Justice but as regards to running the judiciary, he has failed and he should resign. The judiciary is being compromised.

A judge should not be part of the executive. Could the Chief Justice, Dr Malila man up and take charge of the Judiciary,” Mr Zulu said.