MAKEBI ZULU CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF CHIEF JUSTICE DR MALILA

MAKEBI CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF CHIEF JUSTICE DR MALILA
MAKEBI Zulu has called for the immediate resignation of the Chief Justice Dr Mumba Malila because he is the weakest link on the continued assault of the Judiciary by President Hakainde Hichilema.
Mr Zulu, one of Zambia’s renowed lawyer has called on Chief Justice Dr Malila to man up and take charge of the Judiciary and resist the pressure from the executive that he said was determined to kill Zambia’s constitutional democracy.
“I have great respect for the Chief Justice but as regards to running the judiciary, he has failed and he should resign. The judiciary is being compromised.
A judge should not be part of the executive. Could the Chief Justice, Dr Malila man up and take charge of the Judiciary,” Mr Zulu said.
What is the connection between the suspension and NOT yet removed; of the three judges by the JCC and the Chief Justice?
This man has lost it? Makebi Zulu needs to have his law licence revoked for even suggesting it.
Further isnt the CJ recuerating at home after the accident and Musonda DCJ is acting as CJ?
And this Makebi Zulu was Minister during PF to know better?
This kind of gropping in the dark for reason is reckless and childishly incompetent
LAZ this unacceptable and unprofessional
The New dawn government has really cleaned the political operating environment to the extent that it’s now being abused. For the record Makebi Zulu was enjoying as Minister when Lungu was abusing the Judiciary. Here are examples : Lungu warned judges 2. Lungu refused to handover power to the Speaker 3. Lungu allowed himself to be sworn in by a high court Registrar 4. Lungu used a wrong law and procedure to fire DPP Mutembo Nchito 5 the Judiciary was pliant when it failed to hear the presidential petition of 2016 and failed to either affirm the election of Lungu nullify as required by the law. In all these abuses Makebi was silently enjoying as Minister.
This is the abuse we are enduring from the family of murderers! Where’s LAZ and its PF cadres! The insults going to the Head of the Judiciary are just demeaning the rule of law. Wasn’t it Makobwi Zulu’s party that went on waking up corrupt Judges in the middle of the night and he thinks that is democracy?
This rat needs to be put in his place; shit has got to his head!
This is the problem with you Zambians.Comparative or argument by analogy has become your standard of normalcy. Two wrongs do not make a make a right. All you respect is the principle of not to never to let your side down !!
For your information, you are sibling Zambians and should always argue with the interests of your siblings in mind.
Is this not an attack on the persona of the chief Justice by Makebi Zulu? What wrong has the chief Justice done to Makebi Zulu and PF?
I am anxious to hear from LAZ President?
LAZ, plesse stop this PF lawyer from attacking the Chief Justice.
To start with, Chief Justice Mumba Malila is off on sick leave after a road accident in which he and his driver were badly injured. Further, judges are never supervised like a student and their thesis supervisor. Judges are independent professionals who are left alone to hear cases and determine them alone again. It’s only a published judgment that a judge in a higher court can review if it’s appealed. Makebi Zulu is a lawyer with a vested interest. He secured a forfeiture without conviction for Faith Musonda in a manner that was questionable because not the whole truth was told.
Please Makebi Zulu stop hallucinating and take your jokes to PF a party of confused people.