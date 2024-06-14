MAKEBI ZULU CANNOT BE THE COMPLAINANT IN JJ BANDA ALLEGED ABDUCTION

Makebi Zulu has overstepped, and the police should take note and stop entertaining the delay of the case. Is it JJ Banda speaking or his lawyers and associates?

I have seen a lengthy complaint from JJ Banda, written by Makebi Zulu. Why is JJ Banda able to provide such detailed information to Makebi Zulu but cannot face the police directly as a victim? Is JJ Banda scared of the police uniform? If that is the case, let the police go in plain clothes.

We want accountability and transparency in this case. JJ Banda should speak. Even if he wants his statement to be televised it is fine. But, UKA and JJ Banda should not be playing tricks.

The JJ Banda family held a briefing and informed the country that he cannot recall who abducted him. At what stage did JJ Banda regain his memory to remember all his alleged abductors?

What Makebi Zulu has done is not the proper procedure for reporting. I will explain more in my next article.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE