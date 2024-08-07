MAKEBI ZULU’S YOUNG BROTHER CALEB ZULU AND OTHERS SLAPPED WITH MURDER OF IBA DG MULEYA

FOUR CHARGED WITH MURDER OF IBA DG GUNTILA MULEYA

Four suspects allegedly involved in the death of Independent Broadcasting Authority -IBA – Director General, GUNTILA MULEYA have been charged with murder and formally arrested by the police.

The suspects have been identified as Constable CALEB ZULU 29, Constable MUTUSANI DOKOWE 27, who are all Police Officers.

The Other suspects are LUSAKA Resident, SAMUEL DOKOWE 37 and FRANCIS CHIPYOKA, a Management Accountant at IBA.

Police Spokesperson, RAE HAMOONGA says the Police Officers MUTUSANI DOKOWE, CALEB ZULU and a civilian SAMUEL DOKOWE have been additionally charged with aggravated robbery.

Mr. HAMOONGA told ZNBC News that the four suspects will appear in Court soon.

On July 24, 2024, Mr. MULEYA’s body was found with Gun-shot wounds in LUSAKA’s Njolwe area.