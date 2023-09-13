Making stock theft non-bailable, not a priority- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Making stock theft non-bailable, not a priority

Stock theft;

Stealing of cattle, like stealing of motor vehicles, motor bikes and household goods are serious offences as they deprive persons of their personal wealth.

What needs Urgent Attention;

However, I think it’s large-scale acts of corruption cases, raiding of the Treasury, giving yourself and your friends government tenders, giving your companies government tenders, hiring planes when you have two, and upgrading your house to State House security level at Government expenses, appointing relatives, and tribesmate, selling of national silver like mines under corrupt undetakings, stealing of gold, sugelite, Emeralds, granting unfair incentives to the mines thereby making the country lose billions, are offenses that need to be immediately made non-bondable or non-bailable as their negative impact are far worse to the development of the country.

At the moment this law, amendment to the Criminal Procedure Code Act no. of 2023 to make the the theft of stock to be non-bailable is NOT urgent.

Members of Parliament must be preoccupied with more urgent matters.