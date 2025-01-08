Mal Suggests That LeBron James Tried To Contact Drake To Smooth Things Over

This Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef has gone beyond just these two heavyweights. Since the latter took the victory last year multiple subplots have taken shape. The most recent one we have are the issues Drizzy has with folks who switched sides on him.

He’s especially taking aim at ones that showed their true colors in his eyes during the Lamar battle. These are all people who The Boy considered close friends too but cannot now because of their actions. LeBron James is the most glaring person he’s targeting and discussions about this are still running wild.

He was essentially exclusively addressed on Drake’s most recent freestyle, supposedly called “Fighting Irish.” If this is accurate, it’s even more of a response to LeBron James due his high school’s mascot being that.

There’s some speculation as to why this song was leaked when it was, and it seems that the New Rory & MAL podcast has some insights. According to Rory, MAL had revealed in a previous episode that LeBron had played Kendrick’s “man at the garden” at his 40th birthday party due to Drake unfollowing him on Instagram.