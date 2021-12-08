FORMER Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji has applied for bail in the Lusaka High Court.

This was after Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officer Mukelabai Mukelabai refused to release him on bond on condition that it could only be granted if he provided registration documents for two Helicopters owned by Gibson Air Charter Limited and a subsisting contract for the hire of the aircrafts.

Malanji, of House number 179 Acacia drive, Roma Park, Roma, was arrested and jointly charged with former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba for wilfully failure to follow the law on supplementary expenditure after they allegedly influenced the transfer of K154,201,197.00 to the Zambian Mission in Turkey.

Yamba was however, granted bond but Malanji’s application despite presenting three sureties who were vetted and accepted, was declined.

Malanji is further charged with possession of two Helicopters and three properties, reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

After his arrest, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) declined to release him on bond while his co-accused Yamba was granted favorable bond conditions.

And Malanji has filed an affidavit in support of bail application.

He stated that as advised by his lawyers, the further requirement by the DEC for him to provide documents relating to the registration of two Helicopters and the contracts for their hire is not only unreasonable but also illegal as it violates his rights as guaranteed by the Constitution.

He added that upon his being charged and arrested, the investigations are deemed to have been concluded.

Malanji stated further that when Mukelabai was asked when the matter would be presented before court, his response was that it was dependant on the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) granting consent to prosecute on the first count.

“It remains uncertain as to when my matter will be presented before the Subordinate Court for trial,” he said.

Malanji wants to be admitted to bail pending trial.