MALANJI DID NOT HANDLE ANY BAGS ALLEGED TO HAVE CARRIED MONEY, STATE WITNESS TELLS COURT

….says the then Minister of Foreign Affairs was only in Turkey as a Presidential Envoy

Lusaka… Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Former defence attaché (DA) Peter Kavuma has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji did not handle any bags alleged to have being used to carry money.

Mr Kavuma also told the court that Mr Malanji was only in Turkey as a presidential envoy.

He was a witness testifying in a matter in which former foreign minister Joseph Malanji and former secretary to the treasury, Fredson Yamba are charged with 10 counts of willful failure to comply with laid down procedures and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Yamba is charged with two counts of willful failure to comply with laid down procedures while Malanji is facing eight counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

When the matter came up for continued trial, today, the witness said in cross examination that Mr Malanji did not handle what he said ‘something that looked like bags’.

“Did honourable Malanji handle any bags?, asked Makebi Zulu.

“No,” responded the witness.

Mr Kavuma further told the court that Mr Malanji did not go to any bank during his trip in Ankara, Turkey.

“Did honourable Malanji go to any Bank?,” asked Zulu.

“No,” said Kavuma.

The witness further told the court that his interactions as regards to facilitation at a time Mr Malanji was in Turkey was with the late Ambassador Joseph Chilengi.

He also told the court that he had no knowledge of the content in what he describes as “something that looked like a bag” which was transported by the then Embassy Accountant Sam Sankenga.

The matter comes up tomorrow for continued trial.