Malanji found with a case to answer and vows to call 20 witnesses to his defense

Malanji promises to bring 20 witnesses to clear his name



FORMER minister of foreign affairs Joseph Malanji yesterday informed the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that he has 20 witnesses to bear him witness, regarding the allegations that he diverted US$5 million meant for the purchase of a chancery for the Zambian mission in Turkey.





Malanji will have to prove how he acquired two helicopters, a hotel and houses in Silverest gardens which are suspected to be proceeds of crime.



The Economic and Financial Crimes Court yesterday found Malanji and former secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba with a case to answer in a matter where they are charged with willful failure to adhere to guidelines relating to the management of public resources and possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.





Yamba is alleged to have abrogated the law relating to the management of public property when he approved the transfer of K154, 201, 197 for the purchase of a chancery in Turkey.



Malanji is accused of possessing two helicopters BELL430 and a BELL 206 Jet Ranger helicopter, Gibson Royal hotel and houses in Silverest gardens, suspected to be proceeds of crime.





Ruling on case to answer, magistrate Wishimanga said a prima facie case has been established against the two, warranting her to place them on defense.



Yamba indicated that he will give sworn evidence, and call three witnesses to support his defense, while Malanji said he will also give evidence on oath and call 20 witnesses.





Magistrate Wishimanga adjourned the case to January 14, 2025.



By Mwaka Ndawa



Kalemba December 13, 2024.