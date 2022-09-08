COURT UPDATE

MALANJI, LUSAMBO CASE TO SUSPEND ELECTIONS COMES UP ON MONDAY

Lusaka- 8th September 2022

The Lusaka High Court has granted the application in which the Attorney General had applied to join the case in which two MPs are seeking the suspension of Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies by-election on public policy grounds.

The Court has since directed that the Attorney General to file documentation to support his application by Friday 9th September 2022.

The matter has been adjourned and will hear the matter on Monday, 12th September 2022 at 14;30hrs.

The State through the Attorney General had applied to be joined to the case in which Hon. Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji have sued the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

In this case the duo have petitioned the ECZ and challenged its decision in which they were barred to file their nominations on the purported reason that they were not disqualified under Article 72 (2) and 72(4).

But the Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled that the disqualification of persons did not include persons whose seats were nullified.

A panel of three judges is hearing the matter. Judges; Judge D.M. Bowman, Judge S. Newa and Judge C. Lombe Phiri are hearing the matter.