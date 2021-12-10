By DARIUS CHOONYA

Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Malanji has explained his source of fortunes as loans of millions of dollars from banks.

Therefore, Mr Malanji says it is political persecution for him to be arrested on charges of corruption.

In an interview with Diamond TV at Drug Enforcement Commission offices in Lusaka Headquarters shortly after his release on bail after two nights in incarceration, Mr Malanji says records on how he acquired his properties are available.

This was amidst background chants of ‘bonanza’ from his supporters.

Other supporters were shouting in chorus that; “enemies are jealous of Mr Malanji’s wealth.”

On Tuesday, the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission jointly charged and arrested Mr. Malanji alongside former Secretary to the Cabinet Fredson Yamba for allegedly transferring over K154.2 million to the Zambian mission in Turkey, without following the law on supplementary expenditure as provided by Article 203 of the Zambian Constitution.

Mr. Malanji is in another charge accused of possessing various properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, among them a helicopter.

He has since been released on a K10, 000 bail in his recognizance. –DIAMOND TV