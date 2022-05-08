MALANJI REFUTES TREASON CLAIMS THAT HE, ECL AND A NAMED CHIEF HAVE BEEN IMPLICATED IN

…describes the allegations as nonsense!

LUSAKA, Sunday, May 8, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji has refuted treason claims that he, former president Edgar Lungu and a named chief have been implicated in.

According to an article taking rounds on social media, the trio are alleged to have committed a treasonous act by allegedly selling Zambian Land to a mining company called ANVIL operating in Congo but on the border in Luapula.

The article which has not been attributed to anyone to validate the allegations claims that the said company is mining copper on the Congolese boarder but the belt extends on the Zambian side.

Reacting to the allegations however, Malanji describes the baseless allegations as nonsense.

“If there is a mine or land that has been sold, there should be paper work either at the Ministry of Mines or at the Ministry of Lands which can be tracked. Which investor can buy a mine without a paper? That is nonsense,” he said.