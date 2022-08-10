MALANJI SUES UPND KWACHA CANDIDATE FOR DEFAMATION

FORMER Kwacha PF member of parliament Joseph Malanji says he has sued his UPND rival, Charles Mulenga, for character assassination and defamation for “singing” that he has no Grade 12 certificate.

Malanji was commenting on ACC Director General Gilbert Phiri’s remarks that the Commission won’t cast a blind eye if there’s any incident of corruption pointing to a public official, with regards to what led to the nullification of his election.

In an interview, Malanji said he had sued Mulenga, demanding damages for defamation. “The matter is now in court where I have sued the person who was singing that I don’t have a grade 12, that same candidate, the losing candidate for UPND and I am demanding compensation ……

(Diggers)