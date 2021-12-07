MALANJI TO SPEND NIGHT IN JAIL PENDING BAIL HEARING

Former Kwacha Member of Parliament Joe Malanji will spend the night in the magistrates court jailhouse pending bail hearing tomorrow.

The magistrate has set hearing for Wednesday 8th December at 16 Hrs.

Malanji who is also former Foreign Affairs Minister is alleged to have abused his authority by transferring K154 Million to the Zambian Embassy in Turkey which was then utilized to acquire a helicopter for his company.

Malanji, commonly known as Bonanza for his habit of splashing money is jointly charged with former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba.