MALANJI’s FIRM UNKNOWN TO A DRC COMPANY – MUKELEBAI



The LUSAKA Magistrate Court has heard that CHINA Civil Engineering Construction Company of Democratic Republic of Congo –DRC- allegedly has no knowledge of former Foreign Affairs Minister JOSEPH MALANJI’s company GIBSON Power System, contrary to claims of business deals between the two companies.



Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC- Director Anti-money Laundering and Investigations Unit KWALEYELA MUKELABAI has disputed claims by Mr. MALANJI that he allegedly bought two helicopters partly using proceeds from his company’s business deals with DRC’s China Civil Engineering Construction Company.



Mr. MUKELABAI has testified that according to investigations, Mr. MALANJI’s GIBSON Power System had no deals with DRC’s CHINA Civil Engineering Construction Company between 2017 and 2020.



He has testified that this is according to investigations carried out by DRC’s Ministry of Public Affairs Prosecutor General CHARLES KABOZYA.



Mr. MUKELABAI has also dispelled claims that DRC’s MASS Investment had on October 12, 2020 deposited US$850,000 in Mr. MALANJI’s GIBSON Power System, arising from a business deal.



He has testified that based on DRC’s Robank statement; there was no money transfer transaction between the two companies during the period under review.



Mr. MUKELABAI was testifying before LUSAKA Principal Resident Magistrate IRENE WISHIMANGA.



This is in a matter where Mr. MALANJI is charged with possession of properties deemed to be proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceed of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.



Mr. MALANJI is jointly charged with former Secretary to the Treasury FREDSON YAMBA.



ZNBC