Malawi Among the Top 10 African Countries with the Highest Diesel Prices in March 2025

GlobalPetrolPrices has released its latest ranking of African nations with the most expensive diesel prices for March 2025.

In countries like the Central African Republic (CAR), diesel prices have surged past $2 per litre, making it the third most expensive in the world. This spike is largely due to the nation’s heavy reliance on fuel imports and persistent logistical challenges.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s diesel price sits at $1.55 per litre, driven by currency fluctuations and high import duties.

The rising fuel prices are increasing operational expenses for businesses, particularly in manufacturing, transport, and agriculture. Many companies are likely to pass these costs on to consumers, fueling inflation and reducing household purchasing power.

According to GlobalPetrolPrices, which last updated its data on March 17, the global average diesel price remains at $1.20 per litre. Compared to February, diesel prices in CAR, Seychelles, Cameroon, and Burundi have increased slightly, while prices in Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Guinea, and Uganda have decreased. Diesel prices in Sierra Leone have remained unchanged.

Top 10 African countries with the highest diesel prices in March 2025

Here’s the latest ranking from GlobalPetrolPrices, based on data updated on March 17, 2025: