The High Court in Zomba on Monday, May 8, 2023 ordered the ministry of education to allow children of the Rastafarian community to be registered in government schools.

Judge Zione Ntaba said the matter is unconstitutional and not in conformity with the law to bar dreadlocked children from attaining education.

“The ministry of education should issue a statement to allow all children of the Rastafarian community with dreadlocks to be allowed in class. The circular should be done by 30th June.” Ordered Ntaba in part of her ruling.

Center for Human Rights Education Advise and Assistance, Women lawyers Association and Southern African Litigation Center assisted in claiming the rights of Rastafarian children.

Ministry of education is yet to response on the court order.