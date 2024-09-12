Malawi Electoral Commission to Borrow  Electricity Generators from the Electoral Commission of Zambia

ECZ to Export Gensets to Malawi



Borrowing of Electricity Generators from the Electoral Commission of Zambia



The Malawi Electoral Commission (the ‘Commission’) wishes to inform electoral stakeholders and the general public that it has

entered into a resource-sharing arrangement with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).



As part of this agreement, the Commission requested to borrow, and the ECZ has agreed to lend, a total of 1,500 electricity generators (gensets) for supplementary use during voter registration for the 2025 General Election.



The need to borrow the gensets has become necessary to ensure that the Commission has the backup power capacity to conduct voter registration without any disruptions.



To carry out this exercise, the Commission requires a total of 2,945 generators.



Currently, the Commission has 1,445 in stock, leaving a deficit of 1,500 generators that need to be filled.



The Commission is in the process of procuring 1,080 generators.



However, due to logistical challenges, this consignment will not arrive in the country in time for the commencement of voter registration.



The borrowed generators from the ECZ are expected to arrive in the country on 8th September 2024 through Mchinji, and electoral stakeholders will be informed upon their arrival.