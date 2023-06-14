MALAWI GOVT APPREHENDS FOUR RWANDAN ‘WARLORDS’

Malawi Government has revealed that authorities have apprehended four warlords who were wanted by the Rwandan Government to answer war crimes.

The revelation was made by Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma in Lilongwe today.

Ng’oma refused to disclose the names of the Rwandans but said processes to deport them are still underway.

“They are yet to be deported so we can’t mention their names now since it is a security matter,” he said.

Yesterday, government deported Théoneste Niyongira (also known Kanyoni), who is accused of crimes in Rwanda.

Recently, Zikhale claimed that 44 Rwandan army generals are taking refuge in the country.

Malawi Government has been relocating refugees from various locations across the country to Dzaleka Refugee Camp. Malawi 24