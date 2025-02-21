Malawi Lawmakers protest over Maize price hike

LILONGWE Maravipost Lawmakers protested in the August House today, Thursday, January 20, while opposition members blamed government lawmakers for the maize price hike.

Democratic Progressive party (DPP) Victor Musowa, a representative from Mulanje Bale in Parliament, was the first to voice out his opinion by asking members to discuss the national importance of the maize hike.

Malawi congress party(MCP)Member of Parliament for Dedza Central, Ishmael Onani said the country needs an irrigation system implemented to ensure adequate food supply and that the ministry of trade should inspect different markets to validate the maize price.

United Democratic Front(UDF)Esther Jolobala, who is a member of Parliament for Machinga East, accused government of not doing enough to eradicate hunger in this country.

According to her, the government is politicizing the distribution of maize during the era of hunger, with the vice president only distributing relief maize to MCP supporters.

“We cannot go back to the one-party system, every Malawian needs to receive the relief item without politicizing it,” said Jolobala.

This did not impress the Malawi Congress Party spokesperson, Jessie Kabwila, who is also Minister of Higher Education saying that the Machinga East regulator was not telling the truth.

The leader of the house, Chimwendo Banda, asked the august house to refrain from bringing politics into the house and remind Machinga East legislator that one of the councillors in her area stole maize for the vulnerable people in her area.