Malawi parliamentary business committee rejects drafted Age Bill petition

The parliamentary business committee has rejected the age bill petition, which was supposed to be presented in the august house by Welani Chilenga, representing Chitipa South constituency.

The leader of the opposition, George Chaponda told The Maravi Post Tuesday, February 11, 2024 that tha drafted Age Bill will not see the right of the Parliament.

Chaponda asserted that the bill that addresses the presidential age limit is not in accordance with the constitution.

“The constitution is clear and the flamers, in their wisdom, decided to fix the age limit. Furthermore, the constitution is sacred and should not be tampered with”, said Chaponda.

He states that they are looking forward to President Lazarus Chakwera’s State National Address that will be given on Friday.

Chaponda added that coming session will used to ask Chakwera questions arising from his speech on the matter of national importance, which is the national budget for 2025-2026.

He therefore said the discussion will be centered on issues such as the rise in cost of goods, lack of maize, no forex, and the economy which is in limbo.