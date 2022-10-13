“I used to think those that talk about Kandeke‘s biasness are haters Until when I spent the whole day calling him to discuss about Yo Maps‘s show in Malawi” the text Reads.



One of the Organizers for a show which Yo Maps recently performed in Malawi expressed disappointment, “I had to go through A Jay from Urban Hype to text Yo Maps though it turned out I was referred to Kandeke again,

Upon calling, the call went unanswered and took the people in Malawi using an international number for him to respond” I have a feeling one day he will miss a bigger bag he added.

Though, As Yo Maps’s brand is growing concerned fans suggests Yo Maps should find another manager as opposed to adding more people to his team when they are failing to do the work which can simply be done by one Person.

Without Much Ado, Is Yo Maps Concerned about the future of his Career? Why is he not taking Action? , Comment on Facebook! Video courtesy of Dref Unleashed.